Island Child Style donates $100K to assist in child model’s surgery

With the season of giving well under way, Island Child Style has made a generous donation to one of its spectacular child models. At a recently held runway show, the organisers made a donation to Ashley Dousonmou, who developed scoliosis at the early age of 11 years.

Dousonmou began rocking the Island Child Style’s runway at 11 years old, where she was able to develop key life lessons, make new friends, all while perfecting her catwalk. She continued participating in the runway show up until 2022, despite her condition worsening. “I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone. Modelling is something I’d never imagined myself doing, and at the time, I was reluctant to try new things, especially those that would bring attention to me. On hearing about the opportunity, I decided all of that needed to change,” she shared.

Shortly after her first year with Island Child Style, Dousonmou started noticing a slight lean in her walk for which she was given specific exercises to correct the problem. Unfortunately, that did not work, and resulting from her growth spurt, the small indent grew tremendously, leaving her with an 85-degree curve of the spine in 2021.

“During the first doctor’s visit I was definitely a bit more nonchalant than I should’ve been. It was a slight curve back then, and I thought ‘Oh! Easy fix! Just exercise!’ But at the most recent one I was close to tears. It’s one thing to see in the mirror how your body is shifting itself, because you get used to it, but it’s a very different experience seeing the x-rays and having a specialist tell you how severe it is. I was speechless, and didn’t know if I should laugh in agreement with what the doctor was saying or cry upon hearing the level of concern in the doctor’s voice and understanding how bad the curve had gotten,” she said.

Notwithstanding this diagnosis, Dousonmou, now 17, continued to walk the Island Child Style Runway each year, with the exception of this 2023 staging. However, it has undoubtedly impacted her everyday life, making it hard for her to carry out simple tasks, such as walking the stairs and doing her chores.

“I was upset as I think the severity of her scoliosis was caused by a misdiagnosis and ineffective exercises. Just speaking to Dr Neil and getting details of her diagnosis confirmed that the previous doctor just wasn’t proactive enough. There have been occasions when I have had to lift her from the floor as she experiences spasms that leave her crippled for minutes,” her mom, Tracey-Ann Wynter, shared.

POWER OF COMMUNITY

To correct the severity of the scoliosis, Dousonmou will be undergoing two very costly surgeries. To help alleviate this, Island Child Style has donated $100,000 to Dousonmou and her mother. In a surprise turn of events, Caribbean Airlines, a sponsor of the runway show, also donated free flights to Wynter, so she can join her daughter abroad for the surgeries, a release details.

Michelle Gordon, executive producer of Island Child Style, recalls: “Ashley was one of our first models. She was incredible from the very beginning, shy initially, but we saw her progression gradually. This is the first year she hasn’t been a part of the runway and we really wanted to help. The bottom line is that a surgery like that is over $4 million and as one of our babies, we were compelled to find some way to help her. Our contribution is very small, but we do believe in the power of community and we’re very happy with what happened tonight because we’ve had several people come forward wanting to help Ashley and her mom.”

“I was taken aback by the costs aligned with the tests and ultimately the surgery that she would need. When Michelle reached out and told me what she wanted to do, it gave me some relief as any help meant we were one step closer to getting Ashley the surgery she needs to finally have the life she truly deserves. The donation from Caribbean Airlines was unexpected and I was overwhelmed with emotions, still am. We are extremely grateful for their donation,” Wynter said.

Dousonmou will be doing two corrective surgeries. Her spinal curve is so severe that it has shifted her ribcage and her organs are not in place as they should be. As correcting everything will take more than eight hours, the orthopaedic surgeon will be taking her through two courses to relieve the taxation on her body. Post-surgery, she will undergo a few sessions of physiotherapy to assist in her healing process, and getting adjusted to her “new” body, as she has grown accustomed to one side of her body developing differently from the next. “We are yet to complete the two most important tests, the MRI and CT scan, which will be used to provide more details on the end result, in terms of how close to being straight her spine will be and the method that will be used,” Wynter expounded.

Dousonmou thanked the Island Child Style team, saying the programme has allowed her to grow in confidence. “Throughout the years I’ve seen a change in myself; more confidence, and increased self-worth. I’ve overcome all that I used to struggle with because my mentors (and the runway) call for the kind of energy that you can only grow into once you’ve practised self-love and acceptance, and that’s what ICS has allowed me to do,” she concluded.