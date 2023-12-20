Jamaican YouTube star chef pens his journey to success in new memoir

AWARD WINNING chef and YouTube star, Chef Ricardo ‘Ricky’ Campbell who to date has amassed 1.6 million subscribers on his YouTube platform, has penned his new memoir to inspire and uplift others.

The new book, Chef Ricardo’s Secret Recipes to Success: From Poverty to Purpose details the chef’s journey from his humble beginnings in Jamaica living with his grandmother, Miss Dottie, to migrating to the United Kingdom and later finding tremendous success through YouTube.

The book which was released a few months ago on Amazon and is currently being distributed, guides the reader on the journey of a man who though poor and having lost both his parents at an early age, remained focused on his dream to make it despite the odds.

It delves into the many hurdles and setbacks he faced including having to start over his career and working as a dishwasher in pursuit of his dream, starting a business in the UK and failing, but being determined and never giving up, which has ultimately led to his victories.

According to Campbell, who is the first Jamaican chef to get a YouTube gold plaque for surpassing a million subscribers, one of his favourite features of the book is the “Success Recipes” at the end of each chapter which despite the name, is not to be taken as literal cooking recipes, but rather, it gives the reader the success ingredients – practical steps and strategies to take their lives to the next level, no matter their current situation.

“While millions from around the world are on my platform and love my cooking, I really have a passion to encourage others, especially those who are discouraged and face numerous challenges, that they can become a success. However, there are certain key ingredients – ‘recipes’ – they must use to win at life,” Campbell said.

“So, this is not a cooking book, although at the end I do share some special recipes my readers can prepare. This book is an inspirational book to tell others that it doesn’t matter what you are doing or where you’re coming from, once you are working towards your dream and keep focused, you can make it,” Campbell added.

The vibrant and hard-working Chef Ricardo through his book, reminds others that they have unlimited potential to achieve what may seem impossible.

Learn more by getting a kindle version or hard copy of the book Chef Ricardo’s Secret Recipes to Success: From Poverty to Purpose on Amazon and join his massive YouTube community at youtube.com/@ChefRicardoCooking.