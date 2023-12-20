Kingston woman charged for allegedly stabbing brother in the neck

A 42-year old office attendant has been charged with wounding with intent for allegedly stabbing her brother in his neck.

Deborah Thompson of Kintyre Close, Kingston 6, was charged on Tuesday.

The Papine police say about 9:30 a.m. on November 5, Thompson and the complainant were at home when an argument developed which became physical.

During the altercation, Thompson allegedly used a knife to stab her sibling in his neck.

The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

Thompson later turned herself in to the police.

