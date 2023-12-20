Man and woman arrested following robbery in St Ann

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged following a robbery at a store in Claremont, St Ann, on Sunday.

They are 30-year-old Dimario Finnegan, a bus driver of River Head, Moneague, and 20-year-old Bettonae Grant, a sales representative of Lydford Housing Scheme, Golden Grove, both in St Ann.

The Claremont police say about 12:30 a.m., lawmen were alerted to the scene by residents.

On their arrival, a search of the area was conducted and three men were seen running from the building.

It was later discovered that the men gained entrance to the building and stole over $1.9 million, 35 cellular phones and other electronics valued over $780,000.

Finnegan and Grant were later arrested and charged with shop breaking and larceny, conspiracy and misprision of felony.

