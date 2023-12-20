Man killed after reportedly jumping in front of vehicle along highway
Published:Wednesday | December 20, 2023 | 10:43 AM
The St Catherine South Traffic Department is seeking to ascertain the identity of a man who died along the PJ Patterson Highway on Tuesday night.
It is reported that the man was hit by a Toyota Probox motor car after he jumped into the path of the vehicle, about 10:30 p.m.
The impact also caused extensive damage to the vehicle.
The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
- Rasbert Turner
