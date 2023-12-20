Man killed after reportedly jumping in front of vehicle along highway

The St Catherine South Traffic Department is seeking to ascertain the identity of a man who died along the PJ Patterson Highway on Tuesday night.

It is reported that the man was hit by a Toyota Probox motor car after he jumped into the path of the vehicle, about 10:30 p.m.

The impact also caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Rasbert Turner

