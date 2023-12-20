Party organisers must get requisite permits – JCF

Organisers of parties for the Christmas holiday season are being reminded to apply for the requisite permits before they stage these events.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, told a JIS Think Tank on December 14, that it is important for all parties involved to be aware of these events, so that the necessary safety precautions and assessments can be done by the police.

“You need to get a permit from the local authority, such as the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation or the Parish Department. For some events, you need a fire certificate from the fire department. You also need to make contact with JACAP (Jamaica Association of Composers, Authors and Publishers Limited), to see if they will have an interest in your event as well,” she explained.

SSP Lindsay noted that under the Noise Abatement Act it is required for organisers to make a written request or application to the Commanding Officer for the parish or the division in which they intend to host that event at least 10 days prior to hosting it.

“However, for some events, we recommend that persons make the applications way in advance because of what will be required for those events to be done. From the policing side when we get those applications, we also have to do some level of investigation to determine the suitability of the venues that they choose and the individuals as well who are hosting these events,” SSP Lindsay said.

She further informed that the police investigations also involve doing checks on the promoters to ascertain the level of threat or risk that may surround the individual.

“If there are any risks or threats that could arise in the event that they host this event, we have to take all those things into consideration. Once they have fulfilled all the requirements by law, then they will get the various permits in writing, with some conditions, to go ahead and host the event,”.

The police can legally grant permits for events to be held during the week between Sunday and Thursday up to 12:00 a.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays up to 2:00 a.m. There are some events that fall under certain categories under the Ministry of Culture, which are seen as national events that receive special arrangements to go beyond 2:00 a.m. Those extensions cannot be granted by the police.

“When you meet with the police, they will look at the event and make some recommendations to the promoters in terms of the need for security and traffic management. Some will impact residents, so you always get the guidance, because even in playing music there are instructions prescribed by law about the distance to where persons live,” SSP Lindsay said.

She noted that if promoters do not have all their requisite permits, then the event is likely to be shut down, as the persons are operating contrary to the law.

“But if you have all your permits in place, then the police will work with you to ensure that you have a good event and to ensure that we provide our support in terms of guidance around the area of security for that event,” SSP Lindsay said.

- JIS News

