Pembroke Hall CXC students receive boost from Pepsi Cola Jamaica

Pepsi Cola Jamaica (PCJ) has presented a sponsorship cheque to the value of $150,000 to assist with the payment of the Caribbean Examination Council’s (CXC) examination fees for five outstanding achievers at Pembroke Hall High School.

The handover ceremony took place on Friday, December 15, at the school, where PCJ Transformation Manager Anecia Levy highlighted the company’s dedication to giving back to the community and investing in the education of young minds.

Levy said, “At Pepsi Cola Jamaica, we believe in the transformative power of education. By sponsoring the CXC exam fees for these students, we aim to make a positive impact on their academic journey and future prospects. We see this as an investment in the future leaders of our community, and it aligns with our commitment to supporting initiatives that empower and uplift.”

The initiative was sparked by a unique interaction between Pembroke Hall High School students and PCJ, when the students were invited to the official opening event of PCJ’s new production line last month.

Pembroke Hall principal Claude Ellis explained, “Our students were invited to the opening of the new production line, and a decision was made to send students pursuing technical vocational subjects. The students were the ones, I gathered, that opened the conversation regarding the sponsorship.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The sparkle and excitement I saw in their eyes when they returned spoke to the fact that they knew there are people who believe in them and are willing to invest in their education,” he continued on the immediate positive effect on the students.

The grade 11 students will sit the 2024 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Two beneficiaries of this initiative, Nakaila Meirs and Jamaul Spaulding, expressed their gratitude for the support.

“When I found out that Pepsi was providing the assistance for my subjects, I felt so happy that I was able to help my parents with that financial burden. I am really appreciative of this gesture. I would like to say a big thank you to Pepsi for this assistance, and I know I will make you proud!” Meirs, who is a prefect, shared her enthusiasm for the assistance.

Spaulding, who is particularly interested in mathematics, technical drawing, and theatre arts, echoed similar sentiments.

“My goals in the future are to become a soldier and own multiple businesses to ensure my mom can live a nice and comfortable life in retirement. I was literally over the moon to go home and give mommy the good news. I think this assistance is a push to know that someone who doesn’t know you personally is willing to help pay for your CXC subjects, this is my motivation,” he declared.

In addition to the financial sponsorship, PCJ also contributed products to the school.