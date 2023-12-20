Police seeking 'Devilman' for allegedly killing ex's lover

The St Catherine police have issued a wanted person notice for 34-year-old Peter Davis, known by the aliases 'Devils' and 'Devilman', who is alleged to have killed the current partner of his children's mother.

The police say Davis is unemployed and his last known addresses are Penn district in Riversdale and West Prospect in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

It's reported that about 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, Davis went to the home of Kemisha Barrett, a 40-year-old caregiver and the mother of his children, in Penn district.

Davis is accused of fatally shooting Richard Swaby, also known as 'Richy' or 'Billy', a 30- year-old carpenter and Barrett's current partner.

Following the shooting, Davis reportedly fled the scene on foot.

The police are urging the public to be on the lookout for Davis and report any sightings or information immediately.

They say Davis is considered to be dangerous, and the public is advised against approaching him.

Instead, they are requested to contact Police Emergency at 119, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip Line at 811 or the nearest police station.

