Public health imposters charged

The police have arrested and charged three men who impersonated public health officers during last month's reopening ceremony at Crab Circle in Kingston.

They are 23-year-old Orain Harris, a content creator of May Pen, Clarendon, and Greenwood, St James; 23-year-old Ayden Smart, a content creator of Bushy Park Housing Scheme, Clarendon and Greenwood, St James; and 32-year-old Kazrae Gray, a television producer of Greenwood, St James.

Harris, Smart and Gray were charged with breaching the Profession's Supplementary to Medicine Act and conspiracy at common law to breaches of the Profession's Supplementary to Medicine Act.

During the reopening of the Crab Circle at Heroes Circle, which was previously closed by the Ministry of Health for unsanitary practices, the accused presented themselves as public health officers to the attendees.

Harris, Smart and Gray who wore clothing mimicking the attire of public health inspectors also presented fraudulent identification cards.

Gray also addressed the audience, falsely representing himself as a health inspector.

Their actions were recorded and uploaded on social media which subsequently led to their arrest and charge.

Their court dates are being finalised.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has advised that it takes such acts of impersonation and the breach of public trust very seriously.

