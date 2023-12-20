Revivalism on iconographic journey

ON FRIDAY, December 15, ‘Journeying Revival Iconography’, an exhibition at the African Caribbean Institute of Jamaica/Jamaica Memory Bank (ACIJ/JMB), a division of the Institute of Jamaica, was declared open by Jo-Anne Archibald, principal director for culture in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, on behalf of Minister Olivia Grange.

“Journeying Revival Iconography allows the reader to travel the spirit world of Revivalist through assemblages carefully curated to evoke dialogue around themes, such as ritual, identity, healing, power, meaning-making, resistance, and bodily performance. The exhibition introduces just a fraction of the symbolic world of Revivalists to rituals and in the same breath provides an opportunity to clarify and challenge pervading colonial narratives concerning the symbolic representation of this heterogeneous expression,” the ACIJ/JMB said.

“It can be best understood as a tool to interpret and communicate revivalism as an African-Jamaican spirituality through the lens of both our researcher and practitioner. The aim as curator is to exhibit the visual images and symbols of Revivalism, and an attempt to define, and to offer interpretations of them so that a better understanding of the practice will be gained by the observer.”

Important in Revivalism

Most Revivalists, practitioners of Revivalism, can be easily identified by their peculiar attires, which include headwraps and personal accessories, worship symbols, soul-stirring singing, and spirited dancing. Objects are important in Revivalism, but they are not mere objects. They have artefactual meanings and messages, and are used intentionally to convey such meanings and messages.

Turbans, ritual gowns, waist ropes, belts, sashes, bangles, necklaces, rings, handkerchiefs, accessorised suits, et cetera, are symbols that say much about the wearer as they seek to tell their personal and spiritual narratives in and out of the Revival space. Non-uniform objects such as drums, machetes, candles, pencils, pens, swords, knives, tape measures, fruits, food, beverages, et cetera are part of the mix, as well as Revival seals, Revival tables, ritual gowns, banners and flags, ritual brooms, basins of water, and spiritual writings. The inclusion of these objects is significantly misunderstood resulting in the questioning of Revivalism as a religion and attempts to eradicate its practice from Jamaica’s religious landscape.

Thus, “In Iconography, participants are able to learn, understand and appreciate the relationship between the material and non-material worlds of Revivalists. The exhibition seeks not only to display visual artifacts, but to unravel the profound cultural and religious dynamics inherent in Revivalism and its contribution to the development of Jamaica’s religious identity.”

Symbolic world of Revivalists

In his welcoming address, Dr Kirt Henry, Revivalist practitioner and scholar, director at the ACIJ/JMB, and lead curator, said, i nter alia, “The fundamental purpose of this exhibition is to first allow viewers to travel and experience the symbolic world of Revivalists by way of sound, the visual, movement, colours and seals that have been consciously curated to evoke dialogue around themes, such as identity, healing, power, meaning-making, resistance and performance.

“Second, the exhibition, hopefully, will serve as a mirror where Revivalists are able to appreciate and understand their role in the development of Jamaica’s religious identity; and finally, it is hoped that the exhibition will continue to generate scholarly interest in this unique folk religion.”

In her address, read by Archibald, Grange writes, “As we are gathered here for the launch of this exhibition, it is important for us to also reflect on the contribution of Revival’s religious culture on Jamaica’s folk and popular philosophy. From the ways in which we move in the dancehall space, the way we approach natural medicine, to our very belief in the spirit world, is all preserved within the knowledge-based systems of Revival … Journeying Revival Iconography will certainly allow us to reflect on the emergence of Revival in Jamaica as a folk religion that has been ridiculed and marginalised in a society shaped by colonialism.”

Impact of Revival

Revival scholar/researcher Dr Maria Robinson Smith, programme manager at the Jamaica National Commission for UNESCO and a member of the boards of ACIJ/JMB and Liberty Hall: The Legacy of Marcus Garvey, spoke about the impact of Revival iconography on pop culture, such as reggae, and everyday life, through music, movement, smell, visuals, and the ancestral connection to Africa. “It informs religion, historical and cultural patterns that are important to the continuation of cultural,” she said. She also donated copies of her book, Revivalism: Representing An Afro-Jamaican Identity, to the ACIJ/JMB library.

The show continues until March 31 next year, and is open to the public at large, at 12 Ocean Boulevard, Kingston Mall, downtown Kingston. Prospective patrons may call 876-922-4793/7415 for inquiries.