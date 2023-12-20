Tourism minister lauds staff of JTB

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has lauded the staff of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) for their dedication to the sector and for their part in making the island a destination of choice.

Bartlett was bringing greetings during the JTB’s Employee Appreciation Gala, which was held recently at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James. The ceremony was held to honour persons who have served the organisation for 10 to 30 years.

“It is with pleasure and deep appreciation that we gather here to celebrate and honour all the individuals who have devoted a significant portion of their lives to our vibrant and dynamic field of tourism,” Bartlett said.

“We recognise and applaud the commitment, passion and unwavering service of our esteemed colleagues, who have reached impressive milestones in their careers. In the world of tourism, where every interaction leaves a lasting impression, it takes a special kind of dedication and consistency to deliver exceptional experiences,” he added.

The minister said that the award recipients have not only met but exceeded the industry’s standard by making an impact on the countless travellers they have encountered from around the world.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He credited the JTB staff for being among the tourism workers who aided in the swift recovery of the industry after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bartlett highlighted that it is the people of Jamaica who serve as the island’s most important resource that have kept brand Jamaica alive.

For his part, chairman of the JTB board, John Lynch, also commended the staff for their long service and dedication to the organisation.

He noted that their determination, even in the face of many challenges, continuously help to promote brand Jamaica.