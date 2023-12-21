Corporate Hands | JN Foundation provides ‘Comfort for Christmas’

Ann-Marie Adams (left), assistant administrator at Mustard Seed Communities, Jerusalem location in Spanish Town, St Catherine, is happy to receive diapers from the JN Foundation. Making the presentation were JN Foundation representatives Sydoney Preddie (centre), project manager, and Chevanese Peters, project coordinator. Members of staff of the Jamaica National Group contributed to the ‘Comfort for Christmas’ initiative, which involved donating cases of children and adult diapers to six Mustard Seed Communities across the island.