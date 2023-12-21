Corporate Hands | JNAF awards additional scholarships to UTech nursing students

Two additional students from the Caribbean School of Nursing (CSON), University of Technology, Jamaica received scholarship awards of US$1,000 towards their tuition on December 7. The additional scholarships were made possible through special donations by members of the Jamaica Nurses Association of Florida (JNAF) at its recent 40th anniversary banquet. This follows the presentation of US$20,000 worth of scholarships by the association to four other students from the CSON at the Papine and Western campuses on November 27. Dr Kevin Brown (right), president, UTech, and Dr Adella Campbell (left), dean, College of Health Sciences, share a photo with JNAF President Joan Howard (second left). Howard visited UTech on December 7 to present scholarship awards of US$500 each to BSc in midwifery student Amoy Campbell (centre) and BSc in nursing student Brianna Rodney, who are both pursuing their second year of study at the CSON.