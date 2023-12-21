Corporate Hands | KPMG spreads joy to children with disabilities

Allison Simpson (right), business process group manager of KPMG Jamaica Extended Support Services, presents a bag of goodies to Karen Johnson, guardian of a child enrolled in the Early Stimulation Programme (ESP) that is aimed at supporting young children (zero-six years old) with various types of developmental disabilities, during a holiday treat on December 15. They are joined by Pearnel P. Charles Jr, minister of labour and social security, under whose portfolio the ESP falls. This initiative stands as part of KPMG’s ongoing commitment to the ESP for the past 21 years, since its inception, to uplift the lives of vulnerable children. Similar presentations were made to Annie Dawson Children’s Home and the Maxfield Park Children’s Home.