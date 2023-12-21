Corporate Hands | MBJ gives $41m to community projects on its 20th anniversary

Shane Munroe (left), CEO of MBJ Airports Limited, presents a cheque for $30 million to Lennox Wallace, chairman, board of directors, Flankers Primary and Junior High School, during MBJ Airports’ 20th anniversary celebration held recently. Others (from left) are Collette Barnes, school principal, and Sharon Hislop-Holt, commercial manager at MBJ Airports Limited. MBJ announced its adoption of the Flankers Primary and Infant School with the presentation of this $30-million cheque to expand its infant department.