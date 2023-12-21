Corporate Hands | Pepsi shares the ‘Flava’ with Pembroke Hall High School students

Anecia Levy (left), Pepsi-Cola Jamaica’s transformation manager, and Bianca Fakhourie (right), Pepsi-Cola Jamaica’s corporate and legal specialist, present a sumbolic cheque of $150,000 to Pembroke Hall High School to assist with the payment of Caribbean Examinations Council’s exam fees for five students on December 15 at the St Andrew-based school. The donation is received by Nickayla Byfield, Nakaila Meirs, Suwayne Donaldson, Marla Howell and Jamaul Spaulding. Standing in the back (from left) are Petagaye Walters, head of the Technical Vocational Department, and Claude Ellis, principal of the school.