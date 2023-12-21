Exercise fire safety in the kitchen over the holidays, JFB advises citizens

As families ready themselves to feast this Christmas, the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is urging them to exercise fire safety in the kitchen as they prepare meals.

“We know a lot of cooking is done during the season and we invite over everybody to come taste what we prepare, but one thing you need to also remember is that during the process of cooking, ensure that you cook in a safe manner,” said acting research and planning officer at the JFB, Jay Scott.

He further stressed that cooking should not be left unattended, as it could result in a fire.

“The minute you leave, it is likely that something could go wrong, and if you are not there to address what went wrong, then it could be problematic. So, keep close to your stove when you are doing the food preparation,” said Scott.

He pointed out that persons should also be mindful of where they leave kitchen towels when cooking, noting that it should be placed away from the flame and not be left on top of the pot where it is hanging down.

“We also encourage that you have a lid close by or if you have a fire blanket or any other firefighting equipment, ensure that it is fully functional and ready to go, in the event that something goes wrong,” Scott added.

The JFB is also recommending that persons wear short-sleeve tops when cooking as opposed to long sleeves, as the latter is more likely to catch fire.

