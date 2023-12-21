Gun and ammunition seized in Old Harbour Bay

An operation by the Old Harbour police in St Catherine has resulted in the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition.

About 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the police party descended on Titter Lane in Dagger Bay, Old Harbour Bay.

During a search along a fence in the community, the team recovered a nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing 10 rounds.

No arrest was made.

- Rasbert Turner

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.