Gun and ammunition seized in Old Harbour Bay
Published:Thursday | December 21, 2023 | 11:19 AM
An operation by the Old Harbour police in St Catherine has resulted in the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition.
About 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the police party descended on Titter Lane in Dagger Bay, Old Harbour Bay.
During a search along a fence in the community, the team recovered a nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing 10 rounds.
No arrest was made.
- Rasbert Turner
