Man accused of sexual assault of woman with a mental disorder remanded

A man who is charged for allegedly committing a sexual offence against a woman with a mental disorder was remanded when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday.

When the matter was mentioned, the St Catherine resident was ordered to return to court on January 31, 2024.

It is alleged that in October and November 2023, he allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted the woman.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched into the incident.

The 32-year-old labourer was subsequently arrested.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was charged with having sexual intercourse with a mentally disordered person following a question and answer session.

The accused is also charged with escaping custody.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.