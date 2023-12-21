Thu | Dec 21, 2023

Man shot and killed in downtown Kingston

Published:Thursday | December 21, 2023 | 10:25 AM
The deadly shooting reportedly occurred some time after 7 a.m. 

The police are probing the murder of a man on Orange Street in Kingston on Thursday morning. 

The deceased is identified only by his alias 'Joe' and is believed to be a chef in the area.

Motorists were diverted to other roadways. 

- Andre Williams

