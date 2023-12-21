Man shot and killed in downtown Kingston

The police are probing the murder of a man on Orange Street in Kingston on Thursday morning.

The deceased is identified only by his alias 'Joe' and is believed to be a chef in the area.

The deadly shooting reportedly occurred some time after 7 a.m.

Motorists were diverted to other roadways.

- Andre Williams

