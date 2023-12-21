Man shot and killed in downtown Kingston
Published:Thursday | December 21, 2023 | 10:25 AM
The police are probing the murder of a man on Orange Street in Kingston on Thursday morning.
The deceased is identified only by his alias 'Joe' and is believed to be a chef in the area.
The deadly shooting reportedly occurred some time after 7 a.m.
Motorists were diverted to other roadways.
- Andre Williams
Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.