Scrub information from empty barrels, police advise

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is advising Jamaicans who receive barrels from overseas during the festive season to be careful when displaying the empty containers bearing their relatives' personal information.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, shared that while these containers are very useful for garbage disposal, it's important to distort the shipping information to deter fraudsters and other criminals.

“Use a marker or something, because what they do is they study the information and turn up at your gate pretending to be sent by somebody from abroad, [and] that they are connected to the person, and because they have all that information, they are able to provide you with information that convinces you that they are legitimate. They are not legitimate. They are just using that bit of information to gain your trust to gain access,” she said.

Meanwhile, the senior superintendent further urged that when securing transportation involving luggage and valuables from the airport, particularly during the busy travel season, it is best to travel with someone you know.

“Don't just get somebody, because we have seen, in the past, cases that we have investigated, where it is the very same person that you used to transport you from the airport is the one who set up the robbery and you end up losing your things, because they intercept,” SSP Lindsay explained.

She also advised persons to be discreet when travelling from the airport with valuables, both on their person and in their suitcases.

