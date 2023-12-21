Seven inmates escape from Oracabessa Police Station

A manhunt is now underway to recapture seven inmates who were discovered missing from the Oracabessa Police Station in St Mary during a routine cell check Thursday morning.

The police say preliminary reports are that the inmates managed to escape from custody by cutting through a ventilation grille.

The escapees were in custody for serious crimes, including murder and aggravated robbery.

* Twenty-four-year-old Tray Walker of Claremont, St Ann, was charged for rape.

* Twenty-five-year-old Jahmala Vernon of Boscobel, St Mary, was charged for robbery.

* Twenty-two-year-old Phillip Williams of Belfield, St Mary, was charged for shooting with intent.

* Twenty-two-year-old Linton Bailey of Jacks River, St Mary was charged for shooting.

* Twenty-six-year-old Lashawn Davidson of Jacks River, St Mary, was charged for shooting.

* Twenty-one-year-old Nolando Akenson of Pimento Walk, St Ann and Boscobel, St Mary, was charged for robbery.

* Twenty-eight-year-old Gaveen Hurd of Stony Hill, St. Andrew and Enfield, St Mary, was charged with murder.

The police are asking anyone with information that can assist in locating the escapees to contact the Oracabessa Police at 726-0698, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811 or the nearest police station.

