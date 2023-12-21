Sisters and taxi operator arrested for gun and ammunition possession

Two sisters are among three people arrested after an illegal firearm and ammunition were seized in Longwood district, Race Course, Clarendon on Wednesday, the police report.

The sisters are 28-year-old Shanel Francis, a bartender of Savannah, Hayes, in the parish, and 25-year-old Shantel Francis, a labourer of Water Lane, also in the parish.

A taxi driver, 40-year-old Peter Francis, also known and 'Rando', of Longwood district in Race Course was also arrested.

A police team was conducting a spot check when a grey Toyota Probox that was heading towards them reversed.

The vehicle was intercepted and searched. A Glock pistol with nine rounds was reportedly found on the floor of the vehicle.

The trio was subsequently taken into custody pending further investigation.

- Olivia Brown

