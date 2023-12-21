UN report says more than 570,000 people in Gaza are now 'starving' due to fallout from war

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — A report released Thursday by the UN finds that more than half a million people in Gaza are "starving" because of not enough food entering the territory since the outbreak of war more than 10 weeks ago.

"It is a situation where pretty much everybody in Gaza is hungry," said World Food Program chief economist Arif Husain.

He warned that if the war between Israel and Hamas continues at the same levels and food deliveries are not restored that the population could face "a full-fledged famine within the next six months."

The report released Thursday by 23 UN and nongovernmental agencies found that the entire population in Gaza is in a food crisis, with 576,600 at catastrophic — or starvation — levels.

Meanwhile, UN relief workers on Thursday reported "unbearable" scenes in two hospitals in northern Gaza, where bedridden patients with untreated wounds cry out for water, the few remaining doctors and nurses have no supplies, and bodies are lined up in the courtyard — signs of the worsening humanitarian crisis after 10 weeks of war between Israel and Hamas.

The relief workers spoke after delivering supplies a day earlier to Ahli and Shifa hospitals, which are located in the heart of the north Gaza battle zone where Israeli troops have demolished vast swaths of the city while fighting Hamas militants.

Bombardment and fighting continued Thursday, but with Gaza's Internet and other communications cut off for a second straight day, details on the latest violence could largely not be confirmed.

Israel says it is in the final stages of clearing out Hamas militants from northern Gaza, but that months of fighting lie ahead in the south.

The war sparked by Hamas' deadly October 7 rampage and hostage-taking in Israel has killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians. Some 1.9 million Gaza residents — more than 80 per cent of the population — have been driven from their homes.

With supplies to Gaza cut off except for a small trickle, the World Food Program has said 90 per cent of the population is regularly going without food for a full day.

