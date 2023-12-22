Fri | Dec 22, 2023

100 LIFT participants placed in private-sector jobs

Published:Friday | December 22, 2023 | 12:08 AM
Prime Minister Andrew Holness (ninth left, front row), with Clarendon participants in the Government’s Learning and Investment for Transformation (LIFT) Programme at a social advancement ceremony, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, in Kingston, on December 15. Also with the participants are Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information and Member of Parliament (MP) for Clarendon North Central, Robert Morgan (fifth left, front row); Chairman of the Board of Directors, HEART/NSTA Trust, Professor Alvin Wint; Managing Director of the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr Taneisha Ingleton; Minister of Labour and Social Security and MP for Clarendon South Eastern, Pearnel Charles Jr; Clarendon Northern MP, Dwight Sibbles; and Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Skills and Digital Transformation, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon.

One hundred of the 509 young Jamaicans who have advanced to the next phase of the Government’s Learning and Investment For Transformation (LIFT) programme have been placed in private-sector jobs.

President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Metry Seaga, speaking at a social advancement ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on December 15, said, “This achievement is not just a number, but it represents 100 lives steered towards a brighter future, 100 families touched by the promise of stability, and countless communities uplifted by the ripple effects of empowerment.”

The 509 participants, who are the first to benefit from the programme, have successfully engaged in the first two phases – entry and engagement – and are now set for phase three – immersion. In this phase, they will be placed in various jobs across the public and private sectors for a period of one year and will receive a monthly stipend.

Seaga hailed the fact that through the programme, which is organised by the HEART NSTA/Trust, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Education and Youth, the participants have been equipped with critical skills such as customer service, digital literacy, and interview proficiency.

“We are confident that they are more prepared for the job market and to come into our businesses. We are not just filling immediate job vacancies, we are shaping a workforce that is diverse, skilled, and ready to meet the evolving demands of a dynamic global market,” he said.

Seaga also pointed out that the participating companies, through their engagement of the youngsters, will help to foster a cycle of growth and opportunity for the country.

“A skilled workforce attracts foreign investments, stimulates innovation and drives a competitive edge internationally. Every young person that we mentor and guide today is a testament to Jamaica’s potential on the world stage,” Seaga said.