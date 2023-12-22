19-y-o charged over gun attack on Beryllium guards in Grey Ground, Manchester

A 19-year-old man has been charged in relation to last week's gun attack on Beryllium security guards in Grey Ground, Manchester.

Armani Brown, a sale clerk of Hotline Avenue in St Catherine, has been charged with two counts of robbery with aggravation, wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon with intent to injure, possession of a prohibited weapon to cause serious damage to property and conspiracy to rob.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 6:40 p.m., the guards were at a business establishment when they came under gunfire.

When the shooting subsided, Brown, his accomplice, and a guard were shot.

They were taken to hospital where the accomplice died and the guard and Brown were treated.

A Winchester .38 firearm with four .38 rounds of ammunition was also seized.

Following an investigation, charges were laid against him on Thursday, December 21.

He is scheduled to appear in the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday, December 27.

