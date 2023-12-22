43 persons receive tertiary scholarships from Flow

A total of 43 persons have received scholarships to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies at The University of the West Indies (UWI) and University of Technology (UTech) from communications and entertainment company Flow Jamaica.

The group which comprises 17 employees and 26 employee dependents will receive approximately $14M in tertiary scholarships through the company’s scholarship programme for the 2023/24 academic year.

The programme now in its fourth year, reflects the commitment of Flow, a subsidiary of Liberty Latin America, to continue investing in the personal and professional development of its workforce.

Jacqueline Floro-Forde, senior director, People Business Partner, notes in a release that the company is empowering employees and their dependents to pursue higher education and unlock their full potential.

“At Flow, we believe in nurturing talent and providing opportunities for growth. The scholarship programme underscores our commitment to education as a catalyst for personal and professional advancement. By investing in the academic pursuits of our employees and their dependents, we aim to contribute to the development of a skilled and empowered workforce that will shape the future.”

Stephanie Crawford, customer experience specialist and mother of two, plans to use the knowledge and experience gained from her studies in business administration to enhance her service to customers. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity provided by Flow. This scholarship not only eases the financial burden of pursuing higher education for me and my family, but it also motivates me to excel in my academic endeavours. .. I am excited about the positive impact it will have on my future and our customers,” Crawford shared.

Another proud beneficiary and employee dependent, Tahj Salmon is a second-year Pharmacy student at UTech. She wants to make a difference by making drugs more accessible for Jamaicans. “Thanks to the scholarship from Flow, I am now very motivated by the support to pursue my dream,” an excited Salmon shared.

For Zedaine McDonald, an employee dependent and second year software engineering student at The UWI, the scholarship is an opportunity to further enhance his interest in cybersecurity, an area in which he plans to make a meaningful contribution.

The Flow Jamaica Scholarship Awards Programme is open to all eligible employees and their dependents who meet specified criteria. The scholarships cover a range of academic disciplines in undergraduate and postgraduate studies at the University of the West Indies, Mona; Mona School of Business & Management and the University of Technology for the 2023/24 academic year.