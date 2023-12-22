Hopewell High board saddened by murder of bursar

The Board of Management of Hopewell High School in Hanover says it is saddened by the recent and shocking events that have resulted in the untimely death of bursar Jermaine Roberts.

Roberts was shot dead at the school on Wednesday.

The school's principal Byron Grant has been taken into custody as the police probe the murder.

In a statement, the school's board expressed sincere condolences to the family and friends of Roberts.

It also indicated that it is working with the Ministry of Education to see to it that staff, students, and members of the school community are given the proper care in dealing with this tragic event.

“We understand that investigations are being undertaken by the police and we await the outcome of same. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on any speculation in the public domain.

“Nevertheless, we wish to clarify that the Board Chairman, Mr Daton Hastings, is not the principal of the school and we caution all persons against sharing his photograph as being the principal.”

