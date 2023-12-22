Legendary cop honoured for invaluable service

WESTERN BUREAU:

JOHN MORRIS, retired senior superintendent of police who was celebrated by his peers for invaluable contribution to the Association of Past Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (APM-JCF), turned the spotlight on four men, including former assistant commissioners and one equalling his rank who he said all guided his career as a police officer.

SSP Morris with over three decades of service to the JCF, held the portfolios of operation and crime for Area One Division at intervals in his career. He was honoured at the APM-JCF Chapter One Christmas luncheon held at the Negril Hills Golf Club in Westmoreland on Thursday.

He shared that individually and collectively, the men helped to fashion his career in the field of national security.

Among those whom he recognised were retired Assistant Commissioners Woodrose Anderson, Enel Brydson, Linton Latty and retired Senior Superintendent Everald Rose.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“During my career they supervised and ensured that I am the person I am today as a [former] police officer. They were no-nonsense police officers and even after retiring, there is not a week that we have not communicated because of the respect and love ... over the years,” Morris said after collecting the award from Chapter One of the APM-JCF.

“I want to thank you sirs, for your guidance during my career. And for this opportunity, I could not have missed it to share this honour with you, because you have contributed a lot to my development in the force,” Morris said.

The APM-JCF Chapter One noted that he was a leader of extraordinary value who has positively touched the lives of those he led during his active life in the police force, and even in retirement.

Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Yvonne White-Powell, who read a citation of her former boss said; “He was one of the best known police officers that graced Area One, to the point that one can almost described him as legendary.”

She said that during his more than 30 years, Morris worked long and hard to provide a safer space for the people of St James, Hanover and Clarendon.

“During his years of service, many were spent at the helm of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, where he was a no-nonsense leader, a strict disciplinarian, fair in his dealings and impeccable in his dress code,” White-Powell said.

Morris was described as a critical thinker, planner and organiser and credited as the conceptualiser of the exiting memorandum of understanding with the National Health Fund from which retired JCF members now benefit.

Both institutions signed a two-year agreement in 2022 designed to provide direct healthcare support to the members of the APM-JCF covering several critical healthcare needs.

“We thank you for your invaluable and selfless service to the APM-JCF. You have clearly demonstrated how much the APM-JCF means to you. We salute and honour you, and we wish for you joy, peace and happiness,” White-Powell said.