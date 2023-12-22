Rotarians’ Christmas treat excites Port Royal residents

The Rotary Club of Kingston East & Port Royal held its annual Christmas Treat in Port Royal recently to the glee of 200 children and their family members.

“The children of Port Royal, especially, look forward to this event every year as it brings them immense joy. Not many events happen in that community and so it is an event that the club takes great pride in hosting and making each year more and more impactful,” said president of the club, Melissa Anderson.

She said the annual Christmas treat is one of several projects that have been undertaken by the club since its launch in 1999. These include the upgrading of a playground, with the installation of a shade area and the painting of the play equipment at the basic school.

The children participated in an afternoon of play, food, fellowship and laughter at the treat, held on December 16 at the Port Royal Primary School.

The end of the day’s activities brought gifts with the kind sponsorship of Jamaica Biscuit Company Limited, Babybop Kids, Restaurants Associates Limited, Confectionery & Snacks Ja Limited, LASCO Distributors Limited, Honey Bun, Massy Distribution Jamaica Limited, 7Krave, Frozen Delights Distributors Limited, as well as Rotarians who contributed cash and kind, with partner Nova PowerSpeakers Toastmasters Club. The club’s Santa Claus handed out toys appropriate for the boys and girls to include themed books, balls, Snake and Ladder board games, dart sets, as well as bead bracelet-making sets. Care packages were also well received by children and parents alike.

“As members of the Rotary Club of Kingston East & Port Royal we were so happy to be able to spend time with the children and their families in Port Royal during this season of giving. Play is important to team-building, peace, and parental involvement. It was a day filled with laughter, fellowship and fun, where the giving was big and the love in return was even bigger.

“I am overjoyed by the outpouring of support from Corporate Jamaica, which made it possible for us to hand out the many gifts. When Santa arrived, the joy and excitement in the eyes of the children is an image that all my club members and volunteers will cherish forever. I am so proud to continue this rich legacy of our club,” Anderson said.

She noted that going into the new year, the Rotary Club of Kingston East & Port Royal will be focusing on its major project, the St. Thomas Tourism Skills Ready programme, to train and develop skills relevant to the tourist industry among community members. Already the initiative has gained commitment from Gary ‘Butch’ Hendrickson and the National Baking Company Foundation whose pledge served as a kickstart for the project. It is also gaining support from critical economic development organisations in St. Thomas. “However, we continue to invite pledges,” she continued. “Rotary cares and steady employment for residents of that parish counts,” she concluded.