Christmas devastation - Rains flood homes, farmlands in Portland’s Rio Grande Valley

Two consecutive days of rainfall have wreaked havoc in sections of eastern Portland, leaving residents to contend with damaged roadways, flooded homes and devastated farmlands days before Christmas.

The severe weather, which started Friday, has battered the communities of Pigdry, Seaman's Valley, and Windsor in the Rio Grande Valley area.

An update is due shortly from the National Works Agency.

Member of Parliament for Eastern Portland, Annmarie Vaz, says a work crew with heavy-duty machinery, has been deployed to clear blocked roadways, remove debris, clean drains and address land slippages.

“This is rather unfortunate, but no one has control over the weather. This is not the kind of Christmas present that I want for my East Portland family,” she said.

Vaz added: “I am aware that several houses were flooded out and farmlands were inundated resulting in crops being damaged and destroyed. Some livestock farmers lost their animals, and so it is really a frustrating time for just about everyone living in that section of the Rio Grande Valley, which is really the bread-basket of the parish.

The MP said she will be “putting out all the resources to ensure that normality is restored in the shortest possible time”.

The newly asphalted roadway from Pigdry to Seaman's Valley suffered significant damage as the White Cane River overflowed, inundating the thoroughfare and destroying several hectares of banana, plantain, pumpkin, pepper, and other crops.

Homeowners, like Terrel Mayson, woke up to the sound of rushing water, realising that their homes were flooded. He said he was able to pack away some personal items before water invaded his three-bedroom concrete house.

Neville Paul, a farmer from Pigdry, lamented the loss of two cows and eight goats that were swept away by the flood waters.

He estimated his losses at more than $900,000.

- Gareth Davis Snr

