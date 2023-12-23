Kingston man charged for stealing phone

A 29-year-old man who allegedly robbed a man on Half-Way Tree Road of his cellphone earlier this month has been charged over the incident.

He is Nicholas Berry of a Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11 address.

He has been charged with robbery with aggravation.

Two other men implicated in the incident are still on the run.

The Half-Way Tree police reported that about 1:30 p.m. on December 1, the complainant was walking along the roadway when he was approached by Berry and two other men who robbed him of his phone and an undetermined sum of money.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were summoned and Berry was apprehended.

The other two accomplices escaped.

Berry's court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com