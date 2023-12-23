Son shot by cop-mom in reported self-defence dies

The man shot last night during a reported altercation with his mother, a police sergeant, has died, the police say.

He has been identified as Thyrone Erskin, 19.

He allegedly attacked his mother with a knife at their home in Ebony Vale in St Catherine.

The incident happened some time after 7 p.m.

Preliminary reports are that Erskin's mother, who is attached to the St Catherine North police division, arrived home and saw him sitting in the living room.

An argument developed shortly after.

Erskin reportedly advanced towards her with a knife and stabbed at her several times.

The policewoman reportedly pulled her licensed firearm and discharged two shots at Erskin, who reportedly continued to advance towards her.

She then discharged another round and he fell to the floor.

Erskin was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was admitted.

According to a neighbour, the aftermath of the shooting was a scene of "shock and disbelief".

The neighbour recounted a moment when the policewoman "stood frozen, gun in hand" until another neighbour, who is also a cop, took control of the firearm.

The woman was taken from the scene by the police.

-Ruddy Mathison

