St Mary security officer charged with murder of 72-y-o businessman

A 37-year-old security officer from St Mary has been charged with the murder of 72-year-old businessman Dellevale Banbury in January.

The police have identified the accused as Rajiv Bentley, from Port Maria.

In a statement Friday night, the police said Bentley was arrested and charged on Thursday.

His court date is being finalised.

Banbury, from Iteboreale in Annotto Bay, was shot and killed on Chovey main road in the parish on January 12.

The Annotto Bay police reported that about 6 p.m. Banbury was driving his pickup motor truck along the roadway when he was pounced upon by assailants travelling in a Toyota Probox motor car, who opened gunfire hitting him.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Banbury was seen slumped over in the vehicle; which had run off the road into a nearby gully.

The vehicle was searched and over $7 million was found in a bag inside the vehicle.

