Three men held over gun seizure in downtown Kingston 

The police have detained three men over the reported seizure of a gun along East Street in downtown Kingston early Saturday morning.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 3:10 a.m., members of a police patrol team saw the men.

Upon seeing the police, one of the men allegedly threw an object.

The police retrieved the item and discovered that it was reportedly a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The three men were then arrested.

The police say their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

