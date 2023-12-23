Three men shot dead, two others injured in St Catherine gun attack

Three men were shot dead and two others injured following an attack in the community of Lime Tree Grove near Lakes Pen in St Catherine on Friday night.

The incident happened about 10:40 p.m.

The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Ricardo 'Ricky' Clayton, Michael Clayton, who was reportedly visiting from England, and 27-year-old studio engineer Javion Lothian.

The men had reportedly just arrived at their home, and were alighting from a vehicle when they were allegedly attacked by two gunmen who sprayed the vehicle with bullets.

It was later revealed that five persons received gunshot injuries.

They were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where three were pronounced dead and two others admitted in serious condition.

A motive has not been established for the shooting.

- Rasbert Turner

