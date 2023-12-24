Dwight Fletcher | Fit for a King ... our reasonable worship

“After Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Judaea, during the time of King Herod, Magi from the east came to Jerusalem 2 and asked, ‘Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews? We saw His star when it rose and have come to worship Him’.” Matthew 2:1-2 (NIV)

Led by a star, the wise men (Magi) travelled over 1,500 miles to Jerusalem using camels and donkeys to carry gifts for the King. These wise men recognised that the King of Kings, the Son of God, had entered the world, and cost it what it may, they were going to find Him to honour Him.

After they went to the wrong house, because usually kings are born in palaces, they were advised that according to the Scriptures, Jesus, would be born in Bethlehem about five miles south of Jerusalem. “After they had heard the king, they went on their way, and the star they had seen when it rose went ahead of them until it stopped over the place where the child was. 10 When they saw the star, they were overjoyed. 11 On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshipped Him…” Matthew 2:9-11 (NIV).

They were led by the star to a specific house in Bethlehem where Jesus was. A star in the heavens is not GPS; it cannot point you to a specific house. Yes it can give you general navigational instructions (sailors have been using stars for guidance for years), but when it comes to GPS level precision for a detailed location, stars are not very helpful.

The wise men were searching for Jesus, but God led them to Him. God wanted them to find Jesus. Similarly, we cannot find Jesus unless God paves the way. Even when our hearts are open to the saving knowledge of what Jesus did for us, it’s God who reveals that truth to us. It is God who opens our hearts to Him.

That truth alone should cause us to worship. “11 On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshipped Him. Then they opened their treasures and presented Him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. ” Matthew 2:11 (NIV). They were delighted to encounter the Christ. They worshipped Him and then gave Him gifts. They worshipped before everything else. True worship comes from a surrendered heart, which demonstrates that the one being worship is worth it.

This Christmas let our worship come before our gift giving. Let our hearts be found in the place of consecration to our God before we get into gift giving and all the other activities of the season. After all, Christmas is about Christ. He should be our centrepiece this Christmas.

We might ask, “Does Jesus still desire our gifts today?” What type of gift would Jesus desire from us this Christmas?” “Would a gift from me be valuable to God?”

After all, we owe Him everything. He is the most wonderful gift that has ever been given to mankind. No greater gift has ever been given; no greater example of generosity and selflessness; no act in human history more important. Jesus gave up his throne in glory to take on human flesh. As an infant he was hunted down; as an adult He was despised and rejected. As a sacrifice, the sinless Lamb of God, was laden with our sin and was nailed to the cross so we could receive forgiveness. He brought the promise of unconditional love, unending hope and eternal life to every person who believes in Him.

What gift could I give to Jesus this Christmas?