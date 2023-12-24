Man shot after reportedly attacking Westmoreland police team

A man was shot after he reportedly opened gunfire at the police as they tried to apprehend him in Whitehouse, Westmoreland on Saturday.

Acting Senior Superintendent of Police for Westmoreland, Adrian Hamilton, says the man was admitted to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital in serious condition. He is under police guard.

A 9mm Pistol with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds were recovered.

The incident reportedly happened around 9:15 p.m., when a police team on foot patrol responded to a report of an alleged crime being committed.

Hamilton said the police team "responded swiftly in identifying the accused who pulled a firearm from his waistband and opened gunfire at the team of police who returned fire".

The suspect reportedly ran into an open lot while still firing at the police personnel.

During a search of the area the man was found with the weapon. He was also suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Hamilton said other items of "evidential value" were also secured by the police.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested over the seizure of a gun by an off-duty policeman on the Belle Isle main road in Grange Hill, Westmoreland, early Sunday.

The Grange Hill police say about 1:30 a.m., a police team was in the area when two men, one reportedly with a bag, were seen.

"The actions of the men aroused suspicion of the police and the police went to investigate," said a statement from the force on Sunday. "While the policeman was in the process of accosting them, one of the men escaped while the other was caught and searched."

During the search, one 9mm Glock P80 pistol was reportedly found in the man's possession.

He was taken into custody.

