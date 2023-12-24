Sean Major-Campbell | Light shines in the darkness

THIS HAS been the usual busy time for preparations regarding Christmas and gatherings for family and friends. It is also a time when many will engage in challenging conversations around local and international politics and even religious debates. However, we do well to allow our exchanges to be guided by the various traditions (religious or otherwise) concerning light, hope, peace, joy, and love.

Instead of quarrels about different interpretations and approaches to Christmas, how about just doing love and light for everyone? If you are into Christmas do, just go for it. If you are not into all that stuff, just do your thing. It is not necessary to get into condemning those who do not think as you do.

VULNERABLE IN OUR SOCIETY

I am particularly concerned about the most vulnerable in our society. Children top the list. Before the year is out, we will hear of children either missing, abused, violated, or murdered. Interestingly, the Church’s celebration of the Christmas story recognises the reality of children being subjected to the cruel and heartless crime of murder from those who should protect them. Hence, the observation of the Holy Innocents. This represents those children whom Herod sought to kill upon hearing of the birth of the Messiah. From a literary point of view, the story mirrors that of Pharoah who sought to kill all the baby boys in Egypt at the time when Moses was born.

A most profound image is that of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. This church was built over the site traditionally celebrated as the place of Jesus’ birth. Their ‘nativity scene’ depicts the baby Jesus among the rubble in Gaza. I feel some guilt of sorts, being in a context where we have pretty lights and Christmas décor, while Bethlehem where the original story of Christ’s birth began, is in darkness and mourning. I believe it invites us to sober reflection.

POWERFUL MESSAGES

The following song in a TikTok video from an unknown author illustrates how advocacy may creatively employ the use of religious narratives to convey powerful messages. It is sung to the tune of the well-known carol, A way in a Manger.

Away in bomb shelters

Concrete for a bed.

The little lost children lay down their sweet heads.

The drones in the dark sky looked down here they lay.

Where they pray to the angels to fly them away.

The mothers are crying

The babies awake.

The building is rocking

The whole city shakes

Bless all the dear children

who are living through hell

But the Lockheed and Boeing

shares are doing so well.

If we could only get it that the Christmas story with all its frills from various writing styles, is about life and living. The baby in the manger is the baby born in challenging circumstances. The concerned Mary and Joseph are the parents who are concerned for the safety of their children. And Herod represents those whose only interest is political power above the care and protection of children.

The Christmas story presented by the Church includes the good, the bad, and the ugly. However, it also presents the light and the love and the joy that bring healing for a world of so much pain. It has been another challenging year for children around the world. It has been another challenging year for us in Jamaica concerning children who have been victims of various crimes and violence.

How does one get past the image of a little boy covered in rubble in Gaza with the only image reminding us that he lived, was his exposed feet and one hand still holding a balloon?

Strange as it may sound, the Christmas carol rings true when it declares:

O little town of Bethlehem, how still we see thee lie!

Above thy deep and dreamless sleep, the silent stars go by.

Yet in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting light.

The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.

In other words, the light has shone in the dark streets of Palestine/Israel. The light shines here in Jamaica too. Available light is one thing. Allowing hearts to be transformed by Christ the light is another thing. May we ponder again these profound words:

No ear may hear His coming

But in this world of sin

Where meek souls will receive Him still

The dear Christ enters in.

A blessed and holy Christmas to all.

