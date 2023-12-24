Singers Jermaine Edwards, Nadine Sutherland headline UDC Fireworks Festival

Music stars Jermaine Edwards and Nadine Sutherland and the iconic reggae band Third World headline this year's UDC Fireworks Festival at Kingston Waterfront, the Ocho Rios Bay Beach and the Harmony Beach Park in St James on New Year's Eve.

The festival, which will be free of cost, will run from noon on December 31 to midnight.

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC)-led event is sponsored by the CHASE Fund, Tourism Enhancement Fund and Airports Authority of Jamaica

Some of the other artistes involved are Sevana, George Nooks, D!Yani, Levy's Heritage, Rondell Positive, Ras-I and Bengy Myaz.

The UDC says there will be a grand synchronised firework display at midnight in all three locations with patrons being able to see live interactive video feed from each location during the show.

Patrons are encouraged to do free registration on udc.aitix.com after which a virtual entry pass will be generated for their phones and scanned at various entry points at the festival for admission as well as a chance to win passes at various UDC attractions.

The website also features paid add-on service for patrons who wish to have a premium experience with hors d'oeuvre, secured parking and close proximity to the main stage. General admission attendees who are expected to number in the thousands will have adequate parking zones reserved near to each of the three venues, the UDC said.

The festival will also be streamed on the UDC's YouTube channel.

In commemoration of the 20th staging of fireworks by the UDC, this year's event is being hosted under the theme, 'Life, Love and Harmony', cementing togetherness, celebration and Jamaican pride.

