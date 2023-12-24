Two alleged robbers shot dead by licensed firearm holders in St Elizabeth, police say

Two men were shot and killed after they allegedly tried to rob patrons at party in the community of Tryall in St Elizabeth early Sunday morning.

Parish commander acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto says the men were challenged by licensed firearm holders.

The deceased have been identified as Christophene Gardner and Chevon 'Munga' Hall, both from Clarendon.

Two guns have been recovered.

Minto said the Gardner and Hall were linked to several robberies in St Elizabeth.

He said a third person has been arrested.

