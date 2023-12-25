Ambassador Marks, New York consul general send Christmas greetings to Jamaicans in Diaspora

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks and Consul General to New York, Alsion Wilson, in their Christmas messages to the Diaspora, have thanked the community for the role it has played and continues to play in the development of the island.

“As the year draws to a close, I take great pleasure in sharing heartiest well wishes to all Jamaicans, friends of Jamaica, and our valued partners in the United States of America," the ambassador said in her message.

"This Yuletide season presents a moment for us to recall the year that is ending and to prepare for the year to come. As we reflect on the past 12 months, we have cause to be thankful for our productive relationship with the Government and people of the United States, our Diaspora, and all friends of Jamaica. In particular, our Diaspora’s longstanding support and partnership with the Embassy has been a source of satisfaction and encouragement. We look forward to continued fellowship and engagement in 2024 and beyond.

“Jamaica's 61st Anniversary of Independence brought significant accomplishments that surpassed the adversities faced throughout the year. Notably, our national debt continued to decline and key economic indicators remained robust. Jamaica continues to exemplify commendable fiscal management, directing the dividends toward transformative infrastructure projects.

"Reflecting on this past year, we have shared many significant moments together, further strengthening the bonds of our community and celebrating our rich cultural heritage.”

Marks said that, in the joint efforts to build a more prosperous and peaceful Jamaica, the community should continue to embrace the spirit of unity and hope.

The Jamaican Consulate in New York has jurisdiction for 33 US states as well as Puerto Rico and Bermuda.

“As we gather during this festive season, may your homes be filled with love, peace, joy, and good health. Let this Christmas be a time to reinforce the bonds that unite us and inspire our nation towards greater heights,” Wilson stated in her message.

The consul general's message continued: “My cherished Jamaican community in the Diaspora, as well as our esteemed Friends of Jamaica, I, together with the dedicated staff at the Consulate General of Jamaica in New York, am delighted to extend to you and your families our warmest greetings as we celebrate the Christmas season of 2023.

"Christmas is a time when we come together, surrounded by family and friends, to share in the joy and warmth that defines this special time of year. It's a season of giving, a chance to spread cheer to those we love and to reach out with kindness to those who are less fortunate in our communities.

"Our vibrant Jamaican Christmas traditions, from the delicious feasts and the rich, sweet Christmas cakes to our reggae-infused carols and the festive Grand Market, continue to bring a unique Jamaican spirit to our celebrations, both here in the United States and across the globe. Our ongoing commitment to charitable endeavors, including toy drives and fundraising events, plays a vital role in making a positive impact within our communities.

"I want to express my sincere appreciation to the Jamaican Diaspora and Friends of Jamaica for your continued support and contribution towards our common vision for a flourishing and prosperous Jamaica. As we look forward to 2024, we are encouraged by the prospects of economic growth, with Jamaica poised for a bright future."

