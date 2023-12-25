Illegal gun seized in Westmoreland, man charged

The police in Westmoreland on Sunday seized an illegal gun and arrested and charged a man in Delle Ifle, Grange Hill

Charged with possession of a prohibited weapon is 27-year-old Shamori Miller, a carpenter of Godfrey Street in Grange Hill.

Reports from the Grange Hill police are that about 1:30 a.m., lawmen were in the area when Miller and another man were seen.

According to the police, one of the men had a bag.

The police say the actions of the men aroused the suspicion of the cops, who went to investigate.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They say an off-duty policeman was in the process of accosting them when one of the men escaped.

Miller was caught and searched.

During the search, a 9mm Glock P80 pistol was found in his possession.

He was taken into custody, and subsequently charged after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

