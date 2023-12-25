Mon | Dec 25, 2023

Illegal gun seized in Westmoreland, man charged

Published:Monday | December 25, 2023 | 4:04 PM
The police in Westmoreland on Sunday seized an illegal gun and arrested and charged a man in Delle Ifle, Grange Hill

Charged with possession of a prohibited weapon is 27-year-old Shamori Miller, a carpenter of Godfrey Street in Grange Hill.

Reports from the Grange Hill police are that about 1:30 a.m., lawmen were in the area when Miller and another man were seen.

According to the police, one of the men had a bag.

The police say the actions of the men aroused the suspicion of the cops, who went to investigate.

They say an off-duty policeman was in the process of accosting them when one of the men escaped.

Miller was caught and searched.

During the search, a 9mm Glock P80 pistol was found in his possession.

He was taken into custody, and subsequently charged after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

