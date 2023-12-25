Illegal gun seized in Westmoreland, man charged
The police in Westmoreland on Sunday seized an illegal gun and arrested and charged a man in Delle Ifle, Grange Hill
Charged with possession of a prohibited weapon is 27-year-old Shamori Miller, a carpenter of Godfrey Street in Grange Hill.
Reports from the Grange Hill police are that about 1:30 a.m., lawmen were in the area when Miller and another man were seen.
According to the police, one of the men had a bag.
The police say the actions of the men aroused the suspicion of the cops, who went to investigate.
They say an off-duty policeman was in the process of accosting them when one of the men escaped.
Miller was caught and searched.
During the search, a 9mm Glock P80 pistol was found in his possession.
He was taken into custody, and subsequently charged after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.
His court date has not been finalised.
