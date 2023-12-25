More than 300 abandoned, disabled children receive Christmas gifts from New Fortress foundation

In excess of 300 children who are either abandoned, orphaned or disabled in state care facilities in western Jamaica this year received Christmas gifts from natural gas provider, New Fortress Energy (NFE), through its foundation. The initiative saw the company donating toys, food packages, personal care items and other gifts to the respective children’s homes as part of its philanthropic drive to spread joy, hope and cheer for the holidays to some of the most vulnerable in our society.

The receiving homes include the West Haven Children’s Home, Blossom Gardens Childcare Facility, and the SOS Children’s Village, among others.

Oral Heaven, president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which assisted with handing over the gifts to the children, said: “NFE’s philanthropic activities demonstrate our collective ethos of giving back to these children who are among the most vulnerable in our society. The smiles on their faces as we offloaded the gifts was heartwarming to see, and we are proud to join NFE in this experience of spending time with these children and extending smiles and hope to them at this special time of year.”

Sydney Grant, manager of West Haven Children’s Home, said: “We applaud the New Fortress Energy team for what they are doing for the communities across St James. Thanks to their donations, the children here at the home will undoubtedly have a memorable Christmas holiday as we know they’ll enjoy all the toys and goodies that NFE brought for them. God bless you, New Fortress Energy for this needed gesture.”

For their part, Hewitt Walker, director at the SOS Children’s Village Barrett, said: “On behalf of the SOS Children’s Village, Barrett Town, we are thankful for every assistance that we get – whether it’s spending time with the children and young people or extending gestures such as this. This is the second year that NFE has reached out to us and provided toys for our boys and girls at Christmas, the first time being in the heights of the Covid pandemic. We greatly appreciate their heart of service towards our children and young people and want to wish them success in their business.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Located in the hills of Lethe, Hanover, West Haven Children’s Home caters to the needs of close to 100 residents aged nine to 47 years old with various intellectual disabilities, including Down’s Syndrome, autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and epilepsy as well as children who are physically and or mentally challenged. Meanwhile, Blossom Gardens, which is in Montego Bay, caters to children up to eight years old, while SOS Children’s Village supports individual children, young people, and families so that they can thrive.

“It is said that it takes a village to raise a child, so we can only imagine the resources needed to make these children feel safe and comfortable. For us at New Fortress Energy, we’re happy to play our part in helping to create smiles and memories for them, especially during this holy season. We also extend heartfelt thanks to the caregivers who are doing an amazing job every day in caring for these children,” stated Verona Carter, VP at New Fortress Energy,

Just a few weeks ago, New Fortress Energy Foundation donated care packages to close to 200d families in St James who are on the PATH programme, as well as donated gifts to the St James Municipal Corporate for 600 children in the parish. As part of its wider philanthropic activities for the season, the company also donated food and personal care packages to an additional four hundred families in Clarendon and St Catherine who are on PATH and toys to more than 2,000 children in the communities.