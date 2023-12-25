Policeman among two killed in St Ann crash

A police corporal and another man died in a crash along the Richmond main road in St Ann.

The male driver of the other vehicle was hospitalised.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says the crash occurred around 8 o'clock last night.

According to CCU, the policeman and a male passenger were travelling along the roadway when the driver of a Toyota Axio car that was travelling in the opposite direction lost control and crashed into the vehicle.

All three persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

The policeman and his passenger succumbed.

The deceased cop was attached to the St Ann Police Division.

The other driver was admitted.

