138 Student Living Jamaica recognises its high achievers

University Housing provider 138 Student Living Jamaica Limited recently hosted its Annual Christmas Staff Party and Awards at its Multipurpose Room, located at its offices on the UWI Mona Campus, where its hard-working staff were recognised.

The company’s maintenance department received special commendation and an award for their above-and-beyond response in the aftermath of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that rocked the island on October 30. Once the team received clearance, they sprang into action and worked tirelessly in a timely manner to address the issues that arose across the complex, which spans three halls of residence, its short-term accommodation facility, as well as its offices.

The presentation segment kicked off with the quarterly awards, which went to housekeeper, Tashai Priestman (Employee of the Quarter); security supervisor, Janet Blair (Supervisor of the Quarter); and marketing representative, Dante Williams (Service Excellence of the Quarter).

Nine-year-old company

Employees who have been with the nine-year-old company for more than five years were also recognised. Among those who were recognised in this category were housekeeping supervisor Janet Tingling Clarke, maintenance supervisor Mario Laidlaw, and room attendant Karen Reid.

Additionally, special awards, which were adjudged by CEO Cranston Ewan, were also presented for outstanding service for oversight and execution on big-ticket internal projects. These recipients were IT specialist Desmond Orgill, executive assistant Angella Nelson, and human resources manager Cheryl Clarke.

The annual awards saw housekeeper Tashai Priestman also copping the award for Employee of the Year. The Supervisor of the Year award went to security supervisor Clifton Taylor, while the Service Excellence Award was presented to Carlene Champagnie Douglas, senior customer service experience representative.

Awards were also presented to residents relations chief Marva Thompson as junior manager of the year as well as finance and accounts manager Semour Millen, who was named Manager of the Year. The CEO’s Award was presented to housekeeping chief Mishka Barr Christian.

The company, 138 Student Living Jamaica Limited, is a Jamaica Stock Exchange listed entity that operates under concession agreements to run the Leslie Robinson, Irvine and George Alleyne halls, as well as the Gerald Lalor Flats, located on the Mona Campus of The University of the West Indies.