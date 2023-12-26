Cabbie charged over gun seized in Clarendon traffic stop

The Clarendon police have charged a man in connection with the seizure of a gun during a traffic stop in Longwood, Race Course.

Charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition is 40-year-old Peter Cunningham, otherwise called 'Rando', a taxi operator of Longwood.

Reports are that about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, lawmen were in the area when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Probox motor to stop.

He complied.

Both he and the vehicle were searched.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Upon closer examination of the vehicle, a bag was seen on the floor of the vehicle, according to the police.

The police say a Glock nine millimetre with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found inside the bag.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

He was later charged on Sunday, December 24 after he was interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

