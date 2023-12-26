Cuban woman celebrates Christmas in Jamaican style

Her strong Spanish accent stood out in a sea of Jamaicans engaged in last-minute Christmas shopping at the Cross Roads Meat Market on Friday.

The Jamaican Patois she has not quite mastered or understands at this time, despite living in the country for six years.

Nonetheless, Yamel Anaya is doing her best in trying to catch on as she embraces the island’s culture.

“I love Jamaica, you know, bad, bad. I like to speak like a Jamaican, but I can’t because it’s difficult for me to speak Patois, but I’ll try,” she said in a brief interview with The Gleaner as she paused her shopping activities to speak about her experience since emigrating here.

This was to be Anaya’s first time celebrating Christmas in Jamaica as she would typically return home to Cuba for the holidays.

Newfound home

She confessed that she did not miss the festivities in her homeland as she is currently enjoying her time in her newfound home, especially indulging in the various holiday foods such as fruitcake and sorrel drink.

“Jamaica is a nice country. Jamaica has nice, wonderful people around that help you anywhere you go ... . If you don’t know a place, they’ll assist you,” she said.

Anaya added that her neighbours were very kind people and whenever she is heading to Cuba, they insist on her taking home a tupperware container of curried chicken, goat or any other foods they had prepared for her to feast on.

“Jamaica is a blessed country, you know. I love Jamaica,” she reiterated.

Anaya is living in Portmore, St Catherine, and teaches at the Greater Portmore High School.

“My husband is here, my son is here. My daughter was here. She did high school in Jamaica and went back to Cuba to do medicine, ... but I live here, and I will be here forever. Mi nah leave Jamaica alone,” she said as she began to show off some of the dance moves that she has learnt while being immersed in the Jamaican culture.

“Mi love Jamaica! Big up yourself! Mi love unuh!” she said with enthusiasm.

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com