Evangelism Family Life Ministries celebrates 7 years of service to Jamaica, diaspora

Pastor Sheldon Evans and his team at Evangelism Family Life Ministries (EFLM) have been making a difference in the lives of others, not only in Jamaica but also in the Jamaican diaspora in New York, for the past seven years.

EFLM was born out of an idea to assist the youth.

“The church is mainly birthed out of a prayer line and radio show along with outreach programmes and summer camps. I held a back-to-school youth event where we prayed for the kids, this happened at a building that we cleaned and arranged for this purpose, which became our first church. All of this was inspired by the Holy Spirit,” Evans explained.

Relaunched next week

There are seven churches operated by the organisation, one in Brooklyn, one in Queens, there is also a location in Portmore (which will be relaunched next week), one in The Bronx, another in New Jersey and Brinkley, Junction, St Elizabeth, as well as in Spanish Town.

Evans, who is originally from Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth, has been residing in New York for the past 27 years.

“Every church has made a great impact. Ministry through the radio has had a significant impact as people got saved and are now members of the churches and have also become preachers, deacons, etc. We give back through food, last Thanksgiving we fed close to 600 people at churches in New York. We also supplied a shelter with food and we gave toys to the kids there. The ministry has grown more in the pandemic. I was one of few pastors in New York that presided over several funerals during the pandemic,” Evans shared.

Evangelism Life Family Ministries has thrown its support behind the staging of the annual Favor Fest Back to School Praise.

Said Evans, “We have been doing this for some time now in Brooklyn where we give away back-to-school supplies and food.”

As plans to commemorate the seventh anniversary move into high gear, a Black Tie Gala will be held in Jamaica, New York on January 6.

“This event will be held to celebrate our seventh anniversary. We’ll be doing an event every month throughout 2024 to celebrate our anniversary,” said Pastor Evans.

Over the Christmas period, community Christmas treat were slated for Spanish Town on December 24, Portmore today and St Elizabeth tomorrow.