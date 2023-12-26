Flow reports successful repair of subsea network cables

Telecoms provider Flow is reporting that repairs to the undersea cable network that supports the provision of services to its subscribers have been completed. The cable network, which is owned and operated by Liberty Networks, an infrastructure provider in Latin America and the Caribbean, was damaged during the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that occurred on October 30.

Both Liberty Networks and Flow are part of Liberty Latin America (LLA) – a telecommunications company with operations in over 20 countries across the Caribbean and Latin America.

The intricate repair operations spanned approximately six kilometres of subsea fibre-optic cable across two submarine cable systems. The work was completed on December 12 by the expert crew of the Atlantic Cable Maintenance & Repair Agreement (ACMA) Wave Sentinel Cable Ship, which is owned and operated by Global Marine Systems Limited (GMSL).

The affected cables serve as critical links connecting Jamaica with the larger regional submarine cable system mesh network operated by LLA. Despite the significant seismic event, Flow’s domestic network remained fully operational throughout the entire repair period, ensuring uninterrupted service for Flow Jamaica customers and partners.

Delroy McLean, senior director for C&W Business, commented on the network’s resilience and the company’s proactive measures.

“Our substantial investments in network infrastructure and consistent upgrades have established multiple redundancies. This strategic approach guarantees alternative routes for data traffic in the event of damage. The recent earthquake showcased the robustness of our network and the resourcefulness of our dedicated team.”

Captain Adrian Feltham, who oversaw the repair operations aboard the Wave Sentinel, described the extensive nature of the project.

“The earthquake triggered an underwater avalanche, causing a shift in the sea floor and burying the fibre cables beneath sand, silt, and rocks down to water depths exceeding 500 metres. Our team executed comprehensive tasks, including locating and lifting the cables, identifying breaks, and conducting precise repairs to restore connectivity.”

Highlighting the significance of the achievement, McLean remarked, “Jamaica was not impacted after the faults of these two cable systems. To have the country fully operational with simultaneous repairs on two impacted cables is a testament to Liberty Networks, Flow, our team, and our partners. It underscores our investments made to date which empowers our ability to establish genuine redundancy within Jamaica’s subsea network.”